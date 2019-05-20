In Cannes, Terrence Malick uncovers ‘A Hidden Life’

CANNES, France (AP) — Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life” premiered Sunday night in Cannes, where one of its biggest surprises was the seldom-seen-in-public director in attendance.

Though Malick eluded the festival’s red carpet photographers, he was there following the film and was given a warm standing ovation. A handful of photographs of him quickly circled on social media.

For critics, the more exciting revelation was “A Hidden Life” is being hailed as the “Tree of Life” maker’s best in years. It’s based on the true story of an Austrian conscientious objector to Adolf Hitler’s army in World War II.

Fox Searchlight acquired the film Monday.