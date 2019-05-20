Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

In Cannes, making sure cinema isn’t lost in translation

CANNES, France (AP) — The official language of the Cannes Film Festival is, like the Olympics, French. But Cannes is also a Babel, teaming with the tongues of every film industry from around the world.

In the international village, where nations have tented gathering places, wave the flags of dozens of countries. For Cannes to function, interpreters are a life blood. Through them pass the cacophonous dialects of Cannes, vessels connecting audiences with filmmakers and vice versa.

Twenty-one countries took part of the first Cannes film festival in 1946. It was partly imagined as a way to unite Europe after World War II. Over time, it’s grown increasingly global, as films from South America, the Middle East and Asia have grown commonplace.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

9:33 am
Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan
News

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan

8:31 am
Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser
News

Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser

8:14 am
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts
Sports

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan
News

Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan

Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser
News

Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser

Scroll to top
Skip to content