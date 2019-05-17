Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Richard Madden shrugs off Bond rumors at Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — Richard Madden donned a James Bond-esque white tuxedo at the Cannes Film Festival, but the actor shrugged off any 007 rumors.

Some British bookies have recently had Madden as the favorite to succeed Daniel Craig, who’s currently shooting what he’s said will be his last movie in the role. Asked about those odds Friday in Cannes, Madden said it was “very flattering to be involved in that conversation.”

But the Scottish actor said “it’s all just talk,” and added that “I’m sure it will be someone different next week.”

The 32-year-old “Bodyguard” star is in Cannes with the Elton John biopic musical “Rocketman,” in which he plays John manager John Reid. On Friday, his “Rocketman” co-star Taron Egerton followed up Madden’s remarks by humming the Bond theme song.

Associated Press

