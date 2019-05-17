Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” —Reps. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

Associated Press

