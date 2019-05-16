Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

A T-shirt shopping trip with rock singer James Bay

NEW YORK (AP) — When shopping at a vintage shop in New York City with hundreds of music T-shirts plastered around the walls, British singer James Bay is in awe.

When he sees Kurt Cobain’s face on a tee, he says: “Of all the artists that have iconic looks, his is like, ‘I bleached my hair.’ He’s so cool.”

R&B star Maxwell is called “amazing!” and several T-shirts featuring the Rolling Stones hits home with the singer: “Last summer we opened for the Stones. And Ronnie’s been onstage with us.”

At Metropolis Vintage, Bay walks away with a Beatles shirt and a red Keith Haring tee. He was hoping to find something with Aretha Franklin’s face on it: “Since I was 16, I religiously listened to Aretha.”

Bay released the new EP, “Oh My Messy Mind,” last week.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West

12:02 pm
Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela
News

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela

12:01 pm
Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street

11:51 am
CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela
News

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street

Scroll to top
Skip to content