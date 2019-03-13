Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kesha to headline Dan Reynolds’ LGBTQ festival LOVELOUD

NEW YORK (AP) — Kesha wants you to bring as much glitter as possible and sport the brightest rainbow colors when she visits Utah in June to headline the LOVELOUD Festival, the LGBTQ+ event founded by Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds.

If you’re “skeptical or don’t understand the LGBTQ community,” Kesha invites you to attend to help change your perception.

Says Kesha: “Please come and let me know if you don’t have the best time ever at this show because it’s going to be such a celebration of love.”

Martin Garrix, Tegan & Sara, Laura Jane Grace, Daya and K. Flay will perform at the June 29 event in West Valley City.

Reynolds launched LOVELOUD as a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth and to have an open dialogue about teen suicides in the LGBTQ+ community.

Associated Press

