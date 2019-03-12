Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
John Richardson, critic and Picasso biographer, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Sir John Richardson, the eminent historian and critic of modern art whose multivolume series on Pablo Picasso drew upon his personal and aesthetic affinity for the Spanish painter and sculptor, has died. He was 95.

Nicholas Latimer, a vice president and senior director of publicity at Alfred A. Knopf, says Richardson died Tuesday morning at his Manhattan home.

Richardson’s first Picasso book, “A Life of Picasso: The Prodigy, 1881-1906” came out in 1991, and was followed by editions covering 1907-1916 and 1917-1932. A fourth volume had been in the works for several years.

