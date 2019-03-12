HBO’s doc ‘Leaving Neverland’ becomes a network favorite

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” is heading up the charts.

The unsparing documentary about Michael Jackson and his alleged sexual abuse is already the third most-watched documentary of the past decade at the prime cable network, which takes pride in its documentary schedule. HBO says that It’s likely to surpass “Bright Lights,” the movie about Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, which is currently in second place.

The Nielsen company said the first half of the four-hour program on Jackson has been seen by 3.67 million people. The second half stands at 2.45 million. Those totals are expected to go up as people catch up with the program through delayed viewing.

HBO’s most-watched documentary over the past decade is “Going Clear,” about Scientology.