Foo Fighters, The Killers, Keith Urban lead Pilgrimage Fest

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — After rain and lightning caused a cancellation last year, the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is hoping for a rebound in its fifth year with headliners The Foo Fighters, The Killers and Keith Urban.

The festival, which is co-produced by Justin Timberlake and co-founded by Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin, is returning to a park in Franklin, Tennessee, about 20 miles south of Nashville, on Sept. 21-22. Severe weather last year resulted in evacuations and refunded tickets.

Most of the scheduled headliners last year, including Jack White, Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews, didn’t perform.

Additional performers this year include Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Head & The Heart, Live, Jenny Lewis, Lauren Daigle, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

