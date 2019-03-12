Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy returns to theaters for Batman’s 80th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Batman is turning 80 this year, and Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy is coming back to select theaters to celebrate in high-resolution 70mm IMAX.

Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said Tuesday that the engagement will kick off in Los Angeles at Universal CityWalk on March 30 with back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Nolan will participate in a Q&A between the second and third films.

On April 13, the trilogy will screen in New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Indianapolis, where audiences can also see footage from Nolan’s Q&A.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. Pacific.

The caped crusader first appeared in the comics in 1939.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

11:00 am
New YMCA to open at First & Main this Saturday
News

New YMCA to open at First & Main this Saturday

10:23 am
King Sooper and City Market workers will vote to authorize strike
Covering Colorado

King Sooper and City Market workers will vote to authorize strike

10:17 am
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

New YMCA to open at First & Main this Saturday
News

New YMCA to open at First & Main this Saturday

King Sooper and City Market workers will vote to authorize strike
Covering Colorado

King Sooper and City Market workers will vote to authorize strike

Scroll to top
Skip to content