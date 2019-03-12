Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Czech Roma singer Vera Bila dies at 64 of heart attack

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech singer Vera Bila, dubbed the Ella Fitzgerald of Gypsy music or the Queen of Romany, has died. She was 64.

The Romea.cz server that writes about Roma issues says she died Tuesday morning of a heart attack in a hospital in Plzen. A member of her band, Jan Bendig, confirmed her death on Facebook.

Known for her trademark fusion of Gypsy music laced with Latin, jazz and pop influences, Bila and her band Kale (Blacks) performed in front of sellout crowds around the globe while her albums were released across Europe, in Israel, and the United States.

In recent years, Bila’s career suffered setbacks due to health issues and a gambling problem.

She was planning a comeback tour due to start on Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Honda recalling over one million vehicles
News

Honda recalling over one million vehicles

12:34 pm
Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche
Covering Colorado

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche

12:03 pm
Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme
News

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme

11:33 am
Honda recalling over one million vehicles
News

Honda recalling over one million vehicles

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche
Covering Colorado

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme
News

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme

Scroll to top
Skip to content