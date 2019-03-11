Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Minnesota politician thanks Fox for condemning Jeanine Pirro

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar thanked Fox News on Monday for condemning comments made on the network by weekend host Jeanine Pirro centering on the freshman Democrat’s wearing of a traditional Muslim head covering.

Pirro questioned whether Omar’s wearing a hijab indicated her adherence to Sharia law. She said that’s antithetical to the United States constitution.

Fox issued a statement saying it “strongly condemned” Pirro’s remarks on her Saturday night show.

The Minnesota congresswoman tweeted thanks to Fox for its condemnation, saying no one should question a person’s commitment to the Constitution because of a person’s faith or country of origin. Omar is a Somali immigrant.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Escaped inmate possibly seen in Grand Junction
Covering Colorado

Escaped inmate possibly seen in Grand Junction

12:14 pm
17-year-old dead following parachuting accident in Fremont County
Covering Colorado

17-year-old dead following parachuting accident in Fremont County

12:13 pm
Sixteen-year-old sentenced to life in prison for death of Kiaya Campbell
Covering Colorado

Sixteen-year-old sentenced to life in prison for death of Kiaya Campbell

12:07 pm
Escaped inmate possibly seen in Grand Junction
Covering Colorado

Escaped inmate possibly seen in Grand Junction

17-year-old dead following parachuting accident in Fremont County
Covering Colorado

17-year-old dead following parachuting accident in Fremont County

Sixteen-year-old sentenced to life in prison for death of Kiaya Campbell
Covering Colorado

Sixteen-year-old sentenced to life in prison for death of Kiaya Campbell

Scroll to top
Skip to content