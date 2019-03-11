Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hal Blaine, drummer who played on thousands of hits, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drummer Hal Blaine, who played on many of the biggest hits in music history, has died.

Blaine’s son-in-law Andy Johnson tells The Associated Press that Blaine died of natural causes Monday at his home in Palm Desert, California. He was 90.

The session drummer was a virtual one-man soundtrack of the 1960s and ’70s who played on songs featuring Frank Sinatra, the Beach Boys and thousands of others. He laid down one of the most memorable opening riffs of all time on the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.”

Few outside the music industry knew his name, but just about anyone with a turntable, radio or TV heard his drumming.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, and won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award last year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Public records kept hidden from the public; Legislators want more transparency 
News5 Investigates

Public records kept hidden from the public; Legislators want more transparency 

6:39 pm
Team manager honored for his work
Covering Colorado

Team manager honored for his work

5:56 pm
Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges

5:28 pm
Public records kept hidden from the public; Legislators want more transparency 
News5 Investigates

Public records kept hidden from the public; Legislators want more transparency 

Team manager honored for his work
Covering Colorado

Team manager honored for his work

Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs doctor faces felony drug charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content