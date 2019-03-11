Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Beyonce and Jay-Z to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce and Jay-Z are getting recognized for achievements outside of music: The power couple will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

GLAAD announced Monday that the Carters will receive its Vanguard Award at its 30th annual awards on March 28 in California.

The award, previously given to Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Antonio Banderas, honors “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people,” GLAAD said.

GLAAD says Jay-Z and Beyonce, who has a large gay fanbase, are being recognized for speaking out about marriage equality nationwide and for including members of the LBGTQ community in their artwork.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
El Paso County Clerk’s Office warn of DMV website scams
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Clerk’s Office warn of DMV website scams

10:53 am
Man in custody after shots fired call locks down schools in Lakewood
Covering Colorado

Man in custody after shots fired call locks down schools in Lakewood

9:51 am
Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash
Covering Colorado

Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash

9:30 am
El Paso County Clerk’s Office warn of DMV website scams
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Clerk’s Office warn of DMV website scams

Man in custody after shots fired call locks down schools in Lakewood
Covering Colorado

Man in custody after shots fired call locks down schools in Lakewood

Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash
Covering Colorado

Trial set to begin for man accused of paralyzing woman in hit-and-run crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content