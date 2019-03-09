Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Della Duck, intrepid space explorer and amputee, comes to TV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Della Duck knows how to make an entrance, as she has proven on the animated Disney Channel series “DuckTales.”

She crash-landed on the moon in Saturday’s episode, an accident that ends up costing her a leg.

But the intrepid Della quickly fashioned a prosthetic limb from her wrecked spacecraft and carried on.

The makers of “DuckTales” said they want Della to be a spunky, appealing character who happens to be an amputee but isn’t defined by it. Della is now one of the few TV characters with a disability who’s part of a children’s series.

As the series has it, Della is Donald Duck’s twin sister and long-lost mom to Huey, Dewey and Louie. She was seen briefly last season on “DuckTales.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Winds gradually improve, dry weekend
Weather

Winds gradually improve, dry weekend

7:00 am
Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs

6:15 am
Saturday is the final day for Dillon Ice Castles
Covering Colorado

Saturday is the final day for Dillon Ice Castles

5:51 am
Winds gradually improve, dry weekend
Weather

Winds gradually improve, dry weekend

Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Man arrested for stealing car from Colorado Springs

Saturday is the final day for Dillon Ice Castles
Covering Colorado

Saturday is the final day for Dillon Ice Castles

Scroll to top
Skip to content