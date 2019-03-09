Della Duck, intrepid space explorer and amputee, comes to TV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Della Duck knows how to make an entrance, as she has proven on the animated Disney Channel series “DuckTales.”

She crash-landed on the moon in Saturday’s episode, an accident that ends up costing her a leg.

But the intrepid Della quickly fashioned a prosthetic limb from her wrecked spacecraft and carried on.

The makers of “DuckTales” said they want Della to be a spunky, appealing character who happens to be an amputee but isn’t defined by it. Della is now one of the few TV characters with a disability who’s part of a children’s series.

As the series has it, Della is Donald Duck’s twin sister and long-lost mom to Huey, Dewey and Louie. She was seen briefly last season on “DuckTales.”