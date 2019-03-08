Siriano, fresh off Oscar glory, talks ‘Project Runway’

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Siriano didn’t want the tuxedo gown he designed for Billy Porter at the Oscars to shock anyone. He simply wanted to make a bold statement about celebrating identity.

The velvet custom tuxedo look for Porter did cause a sensation on social media. Soriano didn’t focus on the negative, especially when he heard how it empowered school-age children in search of their identity.

His Oscar look was the perfect advertisement for the upcoming 17th season of “Project Runway,” which Siriano, has joined.

Siriano is happy to come home and share his experiences with the young competitors, saying “I know something about a red carpet challenge.”