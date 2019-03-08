Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Reps. Liz Cheney, D-Wyo., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.,; former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., a 2020 presidential candidate; former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., both 2020 presidential candidates; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif.

