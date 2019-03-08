Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CNN backs off plan to hire GOP operative for political desk

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is backing off from its plan to hire a former spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a politics editor, and will use Sarah Isgur as an analyst on the air instead.

The network received criticism for hiring a political operative for a journalism job with potential influence over how the 2020 presidential campaign is covered. Isgur, who is a lawyer, also worked for Carly Fiorina’s Republican presidential campaign in 2016.

Isgur announced the change of plans on Twitter Friday, saying she will start next month analyzing politics on air and online.

The network confirmed the change in plans, saying Isgur had a change of heart and thought the different job made more sense.

