Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

AP source: Yankees buy back YES control with Amazon help

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees are buying back the YES Network, partnering with Amazon in a deal that will give the company the right to stream games in the team’s broadcast territory.

The deal for the team’s parent company to purchase 80 percent of the network from The Walt Disney Co. values YES at $3.47 billion, nearly $500 million less than when 21st Century Fox acquired a majority stake in 2014.

Yankee Global Enterprises is the lead investor and partnered with Amazon.com Inc. and Sinclair Broadcast Group as its strategic investors, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the purchase was not announced and has up to 120 days to close.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Bill to ban animal abusers from owning animals advances to full House
News

Bill to ban animal abusers from owning animals advances to full House

1:44 pm
Suspect in shooting of CSPD officer to be evaluated at Colorado Mental Health Institute
Covering Colorado

Suspect in shooting of CSPD officer to be evaluated at Colorado Mental Health Institute

1:08 pm
Denver Police seek suspect, possible victims in sex assaults on men
Covering Colorado

Denver Police seek suspect, possible victims in sex assaults on men

12:58 pm
Bill to ban animal abusers from owning animals advances to full House
News

Bill to ban animal abusers from owning animals advances to full House

Suspect in shooting of CSPD officer to be evaluated at Colorado Mental Health Institute
Covering Colorado

Suspect in shooting of CSPD officer to be evaluated at Colorado Mental Health Institute

Denver Police seek suspect, possible victims in sex assaults on men
Covering Colorado

Denver Police seek suspect, possible victims in sex assaults on men

Scroll to top
Skip to content