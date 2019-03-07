Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Paley Center TV festival goes live online with PaleyTV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When stars of “The Walking Dead” and “This Is Us” appear at an upcoming TV festival, fans can be part of the audience without trekking to Los Angeles.

The Paley Center for Media said Thursday it will offer on-demand streaming of its programs, including conversations with the casts and makers of current and older series.

The new service, PaleyTV, will include live events from PaleyFest LA 2019, which starts March 15. Among them: a “Parks and Recreation” 10th anniversary reunion.

Other featured series include “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ”Grace and Frankie” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

PaleyTV fees range from $1.99 for single events to $7.99 for a package of available programs.

The nonprofit center said the service’s revenue will go to educational initiatives and preservation of its archive.

Online: https://media.paleycenter.org/

Associated Press

Associated Press

