Tales of a Giant: Willie Mays’ reflects in the book “24.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball great Willie Mays, who turns 88 this spring, has some advice to share.

“24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid” comes out Sept. 24, St. Martin’s Press announced Wednesday. The book, co-authored by John Shea, will feature Mays’ memories of the events and people that helped shape him and stories from fellow players who influenced Mays. There will be 24 chapters, in honor of his uniform number.

Mays’ previous books include the autobiographies “Say Hey” and “Willie Mays: My Life in and out of Baseball.”

Associated Press

