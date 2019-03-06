Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Justice Sotomayor to speak this May at BookExpo

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will be holding a special session in May, at the annual publishing convention.

Sotomayor will discuss her upcoming book for young readers, “Just Ask: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You,” at BookExpo. The event will take place May 30 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, where Sotomayor was born. Convention organizers said Wednesday they could not recall the last time a sitting Supreme Court justice spoke at BookExpo.

“Just Ask” comes out Sept. 3. Sotomayor’s other books include “My Beloved World” and “Turning Pages.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Certain birth control pills recalled nationwide
News

Certain birth control pills recalled nationwide

5:36 pm
On the mild side, for several days ahead
News

On the mild side, for several days ahead

5:15 pm
House Committee approves bill easing restrictions on kids lemonade stands
Covering Colorado

House Committee approves bill easing restrictions on kids lemonade stands

5:02 pm
Certain birth control pills recalled nationwide
News

Certain birth control pills recalled nationwide

On the mild side, for several days ahead
News

On the mild side, for several days ahead

House Committee approves bill easing restrictions on kids lemonade stands
Covering Colorado

House Committee approves bill easing restrictions on kids lemonade stands

Scroll to top
Skip to content