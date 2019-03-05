Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pete Townshend novel, ‘The Age of Anxiety,’ out in November

NEW YORK (AP) — The Who’s Pete Townshend, the man who helped invent the rock opera, has now written a rock novel.

Hachette Books announced Tuesday that the British composer-guitarist’s “The Age of Anxiety” was scheduled for Nov. 5. Set in London, the novel explores the modern generational divide and also takes on the “craziness” of the music business. In a statement issued through his publisher, Townshend said he hopes to expand the story into an opera and art installation.

Townshend, whose memoir “Who I Am” came out in 2012, has long been known for such ambitious musical projects as “Tommy” and “Quadrophenia.” He isn’t the first rock star to write fiction. Others include Ray Davies, Morrissey and Nick Cave.

Associated Press

