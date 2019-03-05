Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mendoza to work for Mets while remaining an ESPN broadcaster

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Jessica Mendoza has been hired as a baseball operations adviser for the New York Mets while remaining a broadcaster for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.” The move is part of an increasing number of television commentators who also work for teams.

The Mets said Tuesday she will be involved in player evaluation, roster construction, technological advancement and health and performance.

Mendoza, a member of the U.S. Olympic softball team in 2004 and 2008, did not address any potential conflict of interest — working for a team while simultaneously commentating on all clubs. Before Sunday night games, managers routinely give private briefings to the ESPN broadcasters.

New York’s statement quoted Mendoza as saying she will try to “balance both tasks moving forward.” ESPN says it will be “fully transparent” about her relationship with the Mets.

