Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Melania Trump opens three-state tour to promote ‘Be Best’

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Melania Trump is in Oklahoma to open a three-state tour to highlight all three components of her “Be Best” childhood initiative.

The first lady on Monday is visiting the Dove School of Discovery, a Tulsa elementary school that the White House says incorporates character education in its curriculum. She’ll visit a Seattle-area tech company later Monday to learn about programs and apps designed to teach children how to be safe online, and about technology to help children with disabilities.

Mrs. Trump concludes the tour Tuesday in Las Vegas by participating in a town hall on the opioid crisis.

It’s her first solo domestic overnight trip in her official capacity.

The first lady launched “Be Best” last May to focus on child well-being, online safety and bullying prevention, and opioid abuse.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
More documents in Frazee case to be released later this week
Covering Colorado

More documents in Frazee case to be released later this week

9:10 am
Dr. Phil show promises Chris Watts’ full confession in Tuesday’s show on KOAA-TV
Covering Colorado

Dr. Phil show promises Chris Watts’ full confession in Tuesday’s show on KOAA-TV

8:39 am
UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

8:22 am
More documents in Frazee case to be released later this week
Covering Colorado

More documents in Frazee case to be released later this week

Dr. Phil show promises Chris Watts’ full confession in Tuesday’s show on KOAA-TV
Covering Colorado

Dr. Phil show promises Chris Watts’ full confession in Tuesday’s show on KOAA-TV

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

UPDATES: Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Scroll to top
Skip to content