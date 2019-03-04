Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Disney cuts $13.5M in future potential earnings for CEO Iger

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is cutting $13.5 million of CEO Bob Iger’s annual future potential earnings ahead of the closing of Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets.

The move comes ahead of Disney’s annual shareholder meeting Thursday. A year ago, shareholders voted against Iger’s pay package at the shareholder meeting in a non-binding vote that the company said it would take into consideration for future compensation.

The company is cutting an annual base salary increase of $500,000 that Iger was set to receive when the Fox deal closes and maintains his current base of $3 million. It cuts the annual bonus he was set to receive by $8 million to $12 million. It also cut his annual target long-term incentive award by $5 million to $20 million.

Associated Press

