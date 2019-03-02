Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., 2020 presidential candidate.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — National security adviser John Bolton; Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Bolton; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Bolton; Rep. Debbie Dingell, R-Mich.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Power of community: Florence residents make new van possible for paralyzed police officer
Covering Colorado

Power of community: Florence residents make new van possible for paralyzed police officer

10:00 am
Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

9:00 am
Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash
News

Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash

6:54 am
Power of community: Florence residents make new van possible for paralyzed police officer
Covering Colorado

Power of community: Florence residents make new van possible for paralyzed police officer

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash
News

Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content