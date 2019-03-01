Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
John Mayer launches foundation focused on veterans

NEW YORK (AP) — John Mayer is launching a foundation focused on improving the health of veterans through scientific research.

The singer says The Heart and Armor Foundation plans to focus on veterans with post-traumatic stress and to meet the emerging needs of women veterans.

Mayer has been working on the organization since 2012 alongside veterans, scientists and clinicians.

The foundation has released 10 publications in peer-reviewed journals, developed an exercise-based intervention for PTSD and created a screening tool for nutrition for women veterans.

The foundation also has a goal of bringing military and veteran communities closer together with outreach, events and conversation. On Friday, “How War Changes Women, How Women Change War” will stream live at Facebook.com/JohnMayer at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Associated Press

