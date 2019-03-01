Trump claims Cohen book would prove ex-aide a liar

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming that his former lawyer Michael Cohen shopped a book to publishers that portrayed Trump in a favorable light, at odds with Cohen’s damning testimony to Congress.

In a Friday tweet, Trump said Cohen’s manuscript was a “love letter” to him and said Congress should demand the manuscript as evidence Cohen’s testimony this week was “fraudulent” and “dishonest.”

Cohen told a House panel Trump was a “racist,” ”con man” and liar.

Reports last year indicated Cohen was shopping a book, one favorable about Trump, and that Cohen had an agreement with a Hachette Book Group imprint before his legal troubles ended the deal. A person familiar with negotiations confirmed Cohen’s book was submitted for auction, and that Hachette discussed an offer, but didn’t reach a deal.