Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., 2020 presidential candidate.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — National security adviser John Bolton; Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Bolton; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Bolton.

Associated Press

After ‘botch,’ Walmart moves to keep disabled greeters
Colorado House considers second reading of Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill
Freezing fog late tonight, snow Saturday night
