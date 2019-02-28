Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Why small US theaters have canceled ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of community and nonprofit theaters across the U.S. have been forced to abandon productions of “To Kill a Mockingbird” under legal threat by Broadway and Hollywood producer Scott Rudin.

Rudin is arguing that author Harper Lee signed over to him exclusive worldwide rights to the title of the novel and that Rudin’s current adaptation on Broadway is the only version allowed to be performed.

That means different adaptations have had to be scuttled in places like Utah, Massachusetts and Ohio. They had licensed the rights for a different version, written by Christopher Sergel.

Rudin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The combative move has prompted calls for a boycott of Rudin’s work.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

9:55 am
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
Covering Colorado

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

8:17 am
Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California
Covering Colorado

Monument man suspected in 1973 murder will be extradited to California

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver
Covering Colorado

Person drives into hole in construction zone in Denver

Scroll to top
Skip to content