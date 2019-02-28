Why small US theaters have canceled ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of community and nonprofit theaters across the U.S. have been forced to abandon productions of “To Kill a Mockingbird” under legal threat by Broadway and Hollywood producer Scott Rudin.

Rudin is arguing that author Harper Lee signed over to him exclusive worldwide rights to the title of the novel and that Rudin’s current adaptation on Broadway is the only version allowed to be performed.

That means different adaptations have had to be scuttled in places like Utah, Massachusetts and Ohio. They had licensed the rights for a different version, written by Christopher Sergel.

Rudin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The combative move has prompted calls for a boycott of Rudin’s work.