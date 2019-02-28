Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Anthony Doerr among editors for 2019 ‘Best American’ series

NEW YORK (AP) — Prize-winning authors Anthony Doerr, Carmen Maria Machado and Jonathan Lethem are among this year’s guest editors of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s venerable “Best American” anthologies.

Doerr will edit “The Best American Short Stories 2019” and Machado the best science fiction and fantasy. Lethem will edit the best mystery stories. Other books announced Thursday include best American essays, edited by Rebecca Solnit, and best American comics, edited by Jillian Tamaki. The best “Nonrequired Reading,” which draws upon the input of high school students, will be edited by Edan Lepucki.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has been publishing its annual “Best American” books for more than a century, with guest editors including Margaret Atwood, Richard Ford and Roxane Gay.

