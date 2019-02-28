Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Andre Previn, Oscar-winning composer, has died at 89

Andre Previn, the pianist, composer and conductor whose broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music, has died. He was 89.

His manager Linda Petrikova says Previn passed away Thursday in his Manhattan home.

Previn was a child prodigy whose family fled Nazi Germany. As a teenager, he found work as a composer and arranger in the musical sweatshops of Hollywood, mostly at MGM, winning four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964’s “My Fair Lady.”

He then abandoned Hollywood for a career as a classical conductor.

Associated Press

