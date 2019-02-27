Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
What will cut through media noise with Cohen testimony?

NEW YORK (AP) — To a nation watching on television, Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony was less about the goods he has on former client Donald Trump than it was a question of who to believe.

Cohen bluntly described the president as a racist, con man and a cheat in his opening statement Wednesday. Yet since it was surrounded by hours of Trump allies denigrating Cohen’s character, the question will be whether that testimony will resonate or be lost in the noise.

Broadcast and cable networks gave wall-to-wall coverage of Cohen’s testimony. It was the most prominent example of new Democratic oversight of the Trump administration in response to last November’s election.

The media attention came as Trump was in Vietnam for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

