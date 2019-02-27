Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

ITV, BBC in concluding phase for talks on streaming service

LONDON (AP) — ITV says it is in the final phase of discussions with the BBC to create a new on-demand video platform to rival the likes of Netflix.

Chief Executive Carolyn McCall says the service, to be called BritBox, will provide a home for British-made video, offering an unrivaled collection of television box sets and original series in one place. She says ITV and the BBC have a “joint vision” for the service and are working on a formal agreement.

McCall says she anticipates “that other partners will be added to BritBox, and we will both speak to regulators and the wider industry about our proposals.”

ITV, a free-to-air British network, plans to invest up to 25 million pounds ($33 million) in BritBox this year and about 40 million pounds in 2020.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

10:57 pm
Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Covering Colorado

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

10:48 pm
Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Covering Colorado

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

10:02 pm
Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Hemp industry growing in Pueblo West

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open
Covering Colorado

Pueblo residents rally to keep schools open

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss
Covering Colorado

Canon City to keep momentum going despite Small Business Revolution loss

Scroll to top
Skip to content