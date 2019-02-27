Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Broadcasters aren't succumbing to Netflix era

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Streaming services like Netflix may be the cool kids taking over television, but broadcast networks aren’t throwing in the towel just yet.

A new generation of leadership at ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox is emphasizing their advantage in creating a communal experience for viewers. And they hope that the sheer volume of material that Netflix produces may provide an opening for creators who don’t want their shows to get lost.

The networks’ very survival may depend on new approaches, much of them involving live material.

Associated Press

Transgender inmate seeks transfer from male prison in North Carolina
Transgender inmate seeks transfer from male prison in North Carolina

Cold weather car seat safety
Cold weather car seat safety

Phone threat causes lockdown of Denver City and County Building
Phone threat causes lockdown of Denver City and County Building

