Sedaris, Rankine among new arts academy inductees

NEW YORK (AP) — David Sedaris, Claudia Rankine and Meredith Monk are among the new inductees into the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

On Tuesday, the academy announced 11 new members, including the Pulitzer Prize winners Suzan-Lori Parks, Edward P. Jones, Stacy Schiff and Natasha Trethewey. The academy also voted in five foreign honorary members, among them the Canadian-born British novelist Rachel Cusk.

The academy is an honor society founded in 1898. It has 240 core members, in the categories of books, music and art. New members are voted in after previous ones die. Members who died over the past year include Philip Roth, Donald Hall and Ursula K. Le Guin.