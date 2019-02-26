NBC appoints Jenna Bush Hager co-host on ‘Today’

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NEW YORK (AP) — Jenna Bush Hager better get her wine glass ready.

NBC appointed her Tuesday as co-host of the “Today” show’s fourth hour with Hoda Kotb, and she’ll replace Kathie Lee Gifford in that role in April.

Kotb and Gifford were successful pioneers in expanding “Today,” with an irreverent hour where glasses of wine were often kept close by.

The daughter of former President George W. Bush has been with the “Today” show for a decade in various roles. NBC News President Noah Oppenheim says in a memo to staff that her compassion and curiosity comes through in all her stories, along with a Texas-sized sense of humor.

The “Today” show’s competitor, ABC’s “Good Morning America,” has also expanded beyond the early-morning hours.

Associated Press

