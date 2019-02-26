Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Frederick Douglass biography among Lukas prize nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — David W. Blight’s biography of Frederick Douglass and Sarah Smarsh’s “Heartland” are among the nominees for awards celebrating nonfiction books of social consciousness and literary merit.

On Tuesday, the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University announced shortlists for the J. Anthony Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards, the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize and the Mark Lynton History Prize.

Smarsh is a finalist for the Lukas Book Prize and Blight for history, each worth $10,000. The work-in-progress prize, for a book still being written, awards $25,000 apiece to two authors.

Winners will be announced March 20.

Associated Press

