Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Emma Thompson to Skydance: I won’t work with John Lasseter

NEW YORK (AP) — In a letter to Skydance Media, actress Emma Thompson outlined why she refused to work with the former Pixar executive John Lasseter and was withdrawing from the animated film “Luck.”

Thompson departed the project last month shortly after Skydance chief executive David Ellison hired Lasseter, the Pixar co-founder and former Walt Disney Co. animation chief. Lasseter last year was forced out at Disney after acknowledging “missteps” in his behavior with female employees.

In her letter to Ellison, Thompson questioned why women at Skydance should trust someone who “has made women at this companies feel undervalued and disrespected for decades.”

A representative for Thompson confirmed the letter Tuesday, which was first published in The Los Angeles Times. Skydance declined to comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Boston Market recalling frozen meals
News

Boston Market recalling frozen meals

11:03 am
Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country

10:43 am
City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019
Election Watch

City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019

10:22 am
Boston Market recalling frozen meals
News

Boston Market recalling frozen meals

Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country

City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019
Election Watch

City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content