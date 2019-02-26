Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Claressa Shields in another boxing 1st on Showtime

NEW YORK (AP) — Claressa Shields is participating in another first for women’s boxing.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and Christina Hammer will be featured in “All Access” episodes on Showtime Sports’ social media platforms.

Showtime announced Tuesday that the episodes will premiere March 29 and April 5 on SHO Sports YouTube and Facebook pages. Shields and Hammer will fight for the undisputed middleweight championship on April 13, broadcast live on Showtime from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The episodes will show Shields preparing at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Hammer training in Seefeld, Austria.

Undefeated Shields (8-0, 2 KOs) and Hammer (24-0, 11 KOs) were supposed to fight on Nov. 17, but Hammer postponed it because of illness.

Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza says the fight highlights “two of the elite athletes in boxing” in the network’s 10th women’s bout since 2017. That year, Shields became the first woman to headline a fight card on premium cable.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains
Covering Colorado

Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains

5:19 pm
Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote
Covering Colorado

Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote

5:08 pm
Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table
Covering Colorado

Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table

4:50 pm
Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains
Covering Colorado

Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains

Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote
Covering Colorado

Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote

Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table
Covering Colorado

Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table

Scroll to top
Skip to content