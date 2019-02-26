AP names Jack Auresto deputy Washington bureau chief, video

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press is naming Jack Auresto as deputy Washington bureau chief for video, a key leadership role in AP’s Washington bureau.

AP Washington bureau chief Julie Pace announced Auresto’s appointment on Tuesday.

Auresto will coordinate video coverage of the White House, Congress and other Washington beats. He’ll also work closely with AP’s political team in Washington and around the country on coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Before joining the AP, Auresto worked in local television news in Boston. He is a graduate of Northeastern University.

