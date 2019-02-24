Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pinks and warrior metallics among Oscar fashion highlights

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga sported the Tiffany Diamond around her neck and Glenn Close wore 40 pounds of gold dress to the Oscars. Charlize Theron rocked a bob in transformative dark brown and Jennifer Lopez was fit for battle in a head-to-toe mirror mosaic on a mighty silver dress.

Hollywood’s fashion show Sunday in Los Angeles went technicolor and soft, ruffly and classic. It showed off pink and red, white and black, all in plenty of tulle, chiffon, crepe and velvet.

Theron donned Dior in dusty periwinkle, a color called “unexpected” by People magazine’s style and beauty director, Andrea Lavinthal. Regina King “looked so elegant in her perfectly-tailor white gown” by Oscar de la Renta, and Lopez took Lavinthal’s best-dressed spot.

Associated Press

Associated Press

