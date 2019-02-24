Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars carpet in velvet tuxedo gown

NEW YORK (AP) — Thank you, Billy Porter, for getting the Oscars red carpet off to a fierce start.

Often a fashion adventurer, the stage performer, singer and actor stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

Nobody was more excited than Siriano himself. He tweeted the look as soon as Porter hit the carpet.

Constance Wu of “Crazy Rich Asians” also walked early in Los Angeles on Sunday. She was in a delicate, sunshine-yellow gown with full pleats, asymmetrical sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. She pulled her hair back in a youthful high ponytail, allowed her drop diamond earrings to shine.

