Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Ed Markey, D-Mass.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Govs. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., and Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman.

Associated Press

