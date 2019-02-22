Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
DuVernay, Zendaya help Vanity Fair toast Women in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ava DuVernay and Zendaya have joined Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones to toast Women in Hollywood Thursday night at the Soho House in West Hollywood. The event, co-sponsored by the makeup brand Lancome, was one of many glitzy pre-Oscars shindigs happening in Los Angeles Thursday.

DuVernay herself had been to two other events earlier, each of which had her name on the invitation.

Also at Vanity Fair were actresses Lupita Nyong’p, Linda Cardellini, Storm Reid and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.

Associated Press

