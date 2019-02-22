Diane von Furstenberg fetes female Oscar nominees

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Diane von Furstenberg, Laura Dern, Ava DuVernay and film academy CEO Dawn Hudson took a break from Oscars madness to gather for a relaxed lunch at von Furstenberg’s Beverly Hills home Thursday to celebrate this year’s class of female Academy Award nominees.

Attendees included the likes of best actress nominees Melissa McCarthy, Glenn Close and “Roma’s” Yalitza Aparicio.

In addition to toasting the nominees, the luncheon was also partially in support of the upcoming Academy Museum. Furstenberg is a member of its board of trustees.