‘Pike Logan’ author Brad Taylor signs with new publisher

NEW YORK (AP) — “Pike Logan” novelist Brad Taylor has a three-book deal with a new publisher.

William Morrow, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, announced Thursday that it had signed the author for the next three installments of his million-selling thriller series. The first novel is scheduled for 2020.

Taylor was most recently published by Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint. He is a former Special Forces Officer whose books center on the title character, part of an elite counter-terrorism taskforce. Taylor’s previous novels include “Daughter of War” and “Operator Down.”

___

This story has been corrected to say that Taylor is a former Special Forces Officer, not Special Services Officer.

Associated Press

Associated Press

