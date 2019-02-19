Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge orders Roger Stone to court over Instagram post

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone to appear in court Thursday to address his Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Tuesday that Stone must prove why his bail shouldn’t be revoked and why she shouldn’t institute a full gag order in the case.

After he posted the photo Monday, Stone apologized and said the picture had been “misinterpreted.” Jackson already issued an order limiting comments in the pending case.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering related to discussions he had during the 2016 election about WikiLeaks. The anti-secrecy group released material stolen from Democratic groups including Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Associated Press

