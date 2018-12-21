Symphonic touches give new spin to old Carpenters records

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Karen Carpenter has been gone longer than she was alive.

Yet her finest work may have just been released.

Her brother Richard tells The Associated Press that the new collection, “Carpenters with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” is the best album he and Karen, who died in 1983 at age 32, made together.

For the album, Richard Carpenter composed and recorded new string arrangements, interludes and introductions with the London-based symphony to supplement the duo’s original recordings from the 1960s through the early 1980s.

It includes enhanced versions of hits including “Close to You” and “Superstar,” along with the holiday classic “Merry Christmas Darling.”

Carpenter says he made mostly small changes in an attempt to upgrade, not transform, the recordings, and to highlight his sister’s unmistakable singing voice more than ever.